I&M’s baby falcons need names

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Peregrine falcons have resided atop of Indiana Michigan Power’s Center building in Fort Wayne for nearly two decades, and the newest babies need names.

In the early 1990s, IDNR biologists built the nest box and installed a webcam. Several falcon families over the years have call that nest home. The IDNR and volunteers from Soarin’ Hawk Avian Rescue and Indiana Audubon Society keep a close eye on the birds and help provide medical care, nest cleanup and tracking.

Moxie and Jamie welcomed their new family members on April 21 when egg #1 hatched and on April 22 when eggs #2 and #3 hatched, on Earth Day to top it off. Falcons are quick growers. Babies will be twice their weight in less than a week and 10 times their birth size within a month. Peregrine falcons also mate for life and Moxie and Jamie have been nesting atop the I&M Power Center since 2012.

Wednesday May 17th is the last day to vote on names for Moxie and Jamie’s babies. The Boys & Girl’s Club of Fort Wayne provided I&M with 10 names and they want you to pick your favorites. To vote on baby names click here. You can also watch Moxie, Jamie, and the new little ones live and grow by clicking I&M’s webcam.