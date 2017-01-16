Imprisoned ex-IMPD officer David Bisard could be released in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): A shock for the family of a young man killed when his motorcycle was hit by an IMPD patrol car – the former officer convicted of driving drunk in that collision could be out of prison as early as this June.

David Bisard was sentenced to 13 years in prison after being convicted on charges including driving with a blood-alcohol content above 0.15 percent when in a fatal accident. The legal limit in Indiana is 0.08 percent.

The August 2010 crash in Indianapolis killed 30-year-old motorcyclist Eric Wells.

The family of Wells thought Bisard’s earliest possible release date would come in 2019, but he could be in work release or home detention by late February. He would gain full release in early June with credits for good behavior, receiving an associate’s degree, vocational education and completion of a substance abuse program.