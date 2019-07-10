I&M warns of scams aimed at customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Utility customers of Indiana Michigan Power are being targeted by scammers.

The scammers are impersonating I&M representatives. I&M states that it is a nationwide problem that is targeting customers of various utility companies in the country.

Each scam is typically a little different, however they all generally operate like this:

Customers will receive calls from people that falsely identify themselves as I&M employees.

They will claim that the customer is late with the payment of their bill and that their power will be disconnected soon or even later that day if the customer does not pay immediately.

The scammers typically “spoof” the telephone number they are calling from to make it appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.

The customer is usually instructed to call and arrange payment at a different number.

The scammers may try to obtain a customer’s personal credit card or banking information. Some scammers may direct customers to buy a debit card and provide that debit card number.

Indiana Michigan Power wants their customer to know that I&M employees NEVER call customers and demand immediate payment. They also do no disconnect service without prior written warning.

Anyone who receives these calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam. You can also contact the Customer Operations Center or use the I&M mobile application to learn the status of your bill.