I&M warns customers of scammers pretending to demand immediate payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another Indiana Michigan Power scam is being reported in Northern Indiana.

The utility is warning the public after customers are reporting calls from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The caller claims the customer is late paying their bill and faces immediate disconnection if the bill isn’t paid at once. In some cases, the scammers are able to show up on caller ID as an official-looking I&M number.

I&M reminds customers that they never make calls demanding immediate payment, and have suspended disconnects for non-payment during the pandemic. They also offer assistance to customers who are having trouble making payments.

From I&M:

During the pandemic, I&M has suspended disconnects for non-payment. We remind customers that they are still responsible for their bills and it is important that they continue paying for their usage.

For assistance on paying their bill, Indiana customers can contact us at 800-311-4634; Michigan customers should call 800-311-6424. We also encourage customers to follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/indianamichiganpower) and Twitter (@IN_MI_Power) and can speak directly with customer service specialists on those platforms.

Regardless of the situation, I&M employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment. Nor does I&M disconnect service without prior written warning. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.