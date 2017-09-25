I&M to use drones for transmission line inspection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana-Michigan Power (I&M) will begin using drones to inspect transmission lines in Northeast Indiana and East Central Indiana Monday.

Drone inspections of lines and poles help ensure the reliability and integrity of the area’s transmission system. Inspections will continue for about four weeks and involve four transmission lines.

Areas affected include:

Northeast Fort Wayne

Eastern Allen County

Grant County, including Marion

Northwest Delaware County

I&M is contracting with ReliaPOLE Inspect Services, which has conducted many drone flights. The inspection will include a licensed drone pilot and a camera operator/inspector on the ground.

The pilot will always maintain sight of the drone, so the inspection team will move from place-to-place on the ground along the transmission lines.

The drone will hover at transmission towers and poles for extended periods of time, taking high-resolution photos for structure condition assessment.