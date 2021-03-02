I&M plans upgrade on Fort Wayne’s Northeast Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne based I&M is planning to upgrade the electric grid in Northeast Fort Wayne by upgrading about 8 miles of electric transmission lines and improving the Trier Substation near Walden Run.

The Robison Park-Lincoln Transmission Line Rebuild project will begin in early 2022 and conclude about a year later. Deteriorating towers dating from the 1920’s will be replaced with new, steel mono-poles along with all new transmission lines.

Officials say that the upgrades will all be done in the current right of way and will improve reliability.