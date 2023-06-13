I&M performing aerial tree trimming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power is letting residents know that they will be performing aerial inspections and tree trimming across the region.

Work is underway in DeKalb, Fulton, Huntington, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Wabash, and Whitley counties, as well as the areas of Albion, Kendallville, and Wolf Lake. The work is to ensure that high voltage transmission lines are free from branches.

The company is contracting with Rotor Blade to use a helicopter-based saw for trimming that involves a saw suspended beneath a vertical boom with multiple blades attached. Work may also be done from the ground.

The work is expected to continue for the next four weeks.