I&M Officials Temporarily Suspend Disconnections Due To Poor Air Quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Large areas of the Midwest and East Coast are experiencing unprecedented levels of unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada and in response to the situation, Indiana Michigan Power has announced it will temporarily suspend disconnecting customers’ power.

In a statement released from I&M, President and COO Steve Baker stated, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at I&M. Our region is experiencing sustained levels of extremely poor air quality, and we do not want to deprive our customers of access to air conditioning and other means of generating air that is safe to breathe.”

I&M will suspend disconnects for non-payment through the Fourth of July holiday. On July 5th, the company will reevaluate air quality and determine next steps based on public health concerns.