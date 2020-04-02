I&M donates 10,000 masks, gloves to healthcare workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is donating thousands of supplies to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release issued Tuesday, I&M President Toby Thomas said the Fort Wayne-based company is donating 10,000 masks and 10,000 individual nitrile gloves from their inventory to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the area.

The American Electric Power Foundation is also donating $1.5-million in emergency funds to help address hardships faced by both customers and communities. Of that, $240,000 will be distributed to non-profit agencies in the I&M service territory.

Thomas says I&M has also temporarily suspended all service disconnections for non-payment, though asks that customers having trouble paying their bills to contact the company by phone, or through Facebook or Twitter to discuss payment options.