I&M crews still working to restore power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to approximately 3,000 customers since the morning update. Meantime, crews are still working to restore the remaining 13,500 customers without service as a result of yesterday’s severe storms. More than 200 additional personnel from Ohio and Appalachia are joining the restoration effort.

RELATED: Severe storms batter parts of Indiana, cause damage

High winds and reported tornados damaged homes and vehicles, tore down power lines and destroyed or damaged more than 70 poles.

RELATED: Tornado damage reported in Celina, Portland

As I&M continues to restore power, the company reminds the public to never go near fallen power lines.

Estimated Restoration Times – 95% of customers will be restored before or by:

Fort Wayne area (including Hamilton): Midnight tonight

Marion area: 2 p.m. Tuesday (tomorrow)

Muncie/Winchester area: 6 p.m. Wednesday