I&M and Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo launch ‘Branch to Browse’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo are partnering together to supply the zoo’s animals with browse. Browse is a zoo term for a branch with leaves on it.

The browse will be used to help feed a number of animals at the zoo, including giraffes, monkeys, zebras, and many others. Zoo Director Rick Schuiteman says that supplying animals browse helps them mimic natural foraging behaviors.

I&M will deliver the browse to the zoo by the truckload. It will then be inspected by zoo staff before being given to the animals. The zoo says that giraffes can eat an average of 20 to 50 pounds of browse a day.