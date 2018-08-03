I&M aerial inspections begin next week

INDIANA, (WOWO) – You may notice helicopters flying above power lines throughout Indiana for the next month and a half.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will conduct aerial inspections of its high-voltage lines beginning August 6 as part of its ongoing program to maintain the reliability of the electric transmission system.

Approximate inspection dates include:

Muncie/East Central Indiana: Aug. 6-11

South Bend/North Central Indiana: Aug. 13-18 and Aug. 27-31

Fort Wayne/Northeast Indiana: Sept. 10-14

The aircraft used to conduct inspections, a black Bell Jet Ranger N105JD, will fly about 50-100 feet above the lines, covering about 350 miles each day.

During the inspections, helicopters may need to circle a single structure several times to check the condition of the electrical equipment.

Flights are scheduled to occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Customers with questions or concerns should contact I&M at 800-311-4634.