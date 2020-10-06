If you’re looking for a “Sweet” job – Sweetwater is looking for you…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)Because of rapid growth and to prepare for another busy holiday season, Sweetwater is hiring an additional 50 employees for its distribution center. This hiring surge comes just a month after the addition of 100 new workers.

The shipping specialist positions are for the newly expanded 580,000 square foot climate-controlled facility located on Sweetwater’s headquarters at 5501 U. S. Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture, and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more jobs for people in the region.”

To fill the new positions, a job fair and hiring event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14 at the Renaissance Point YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Avenue in Fort Wayne.

“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” said Renaissance Pointe YMCA Executive Director Amos Norman. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

Sweetwater promotes a positive working environment where team members are valued and celebrated. There are many opportunities for advancement, including promotions in other areas of the company. Amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor & nurse, a fitness center & personal trainer, salon & spa, and more.

Starting pay is $14 per hour. Available shifts include second shift (3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.), third shift (10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.), and weekends (7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday.)

For those who are unable to attend the job fair, applications are also being accepted online.