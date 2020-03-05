IDOE approves school grades

INDIANA (WOWO): The Indiana State Board of Education has approved the release of the 2018 A-f grades for schools across the state.

This comes on the heels of lawmakers and Governor Eric Holcomb agreeing not to hold schools and teachers responsible for any drops in test scores due to the switchover to the new ILEARN standardized test.

Local schools didn’t see much of a change from the prior year, with one notable exception: East Allen University saw its grade go up from a B to an A.

Find the full list of grades here.

SBOE_Final 18-19 Grades_HH_2.26.20