IDHS encourages Hoosiers to think of neighbors during preparedness month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): September is National Preparedness Month and this week, you’re being encouraged to think of your neighbors because the theme of this week is “Plan to Help Your Neighbor and Community.”

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security say it’s important get to know your neighbors because often times, during emergency situations, neighbors are sometimes the true first responders on scene.

Recommendations include getting contact information of neighbors and learning how to turn on and off utilities. More tips to consider are listed below:

– Make sure that any contact information for neighbors is up-to-date.

– Consider joining a local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) as a volunteer, as this will help to strengthen community response capability.

– Learn how to turn off utilities, such as gas and electricity, in the event of a disaster. Gas leaks can be harmful to an entire neighborhood if not properly addressed.

– Identify multiple evacuation routes prior to an emergency, and share this information with neighbors.

For more information on National Preparedness Month, visit ready.gov/September. For additional preparedness and safety information, visit GetPrepared.IN.gov.