Icy crash sends one to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man broke his arm, but luckily escaped further injury after a crash in DeKalb County yesterday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on I-69 northbound near the 329 entrance ramp to Auburn, a little before 6:30am.

The 57-year-old was crossing over the bridge on his motorcycle when he hit a patch of ice and lost control. The bike hit a cable median and he ended up being thrown off the vehicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.