Iconic FW restaurant to become Sweet Lou’s Pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’ve got more details regarding what will happen to The Rib Room once it closes.

The mainstay on East State near Crescent Avenue will close around the end of the year, but there are plans for the iconic restaurant to become Sweet Lou’s Pizza.

Once the restaurant shuts down, it will reopen a week or two later under the new name, according to The News Sentinel.

Sweet Lou’s will keep the same ribs, salad and fries, but it will change from a fine dining location to a more casual spot, with an emphasis on pizza, flatbreads and stromboli.

When it comes to the pizza, it will be a traditional Chicago-style deep dish, with the sauce on top. Sweet Lou’s will also have the same hours as the Rib Room.

4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.