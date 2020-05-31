ICMC Seeks Candidates to Petition for its Board of Directors

Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for election to one of five seats on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) board of directors. ICMC manages corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry.

Board members determine the promotional, educational and research activities funded by the corn checkoff. ICMC’s strategic plan focuses on market development, production research and farmer services. Priorities include ethanol, transportation infrastructure, production research, livestock promotion and international exports.

To run for an ICMC director seat, Indiana corn farmers must be at least 18 years old, a registered Indiana voter and a resident in the appropriate district. All farmers who submit a valid petition by June 12, 2020 will be listed as a candidate on the election ballot. Voting takes place at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices or by absentee ballot in August.

Here is the breakdown of each district:

One open seat – District 3 includes the counties of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells and Adams.

One seat up for re-election – District 6 includes the counties of Blackford, Jay, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Wayne, Fayette and Union.

One seat up for re-election – District 9 includes the counties of Franklin, Jennings, Jefferson, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Clark, Switzerland and Scott.

Two statewide At-Large seats One open seat and one up for re-election

Farmers can download any necessary forms at www.incorn.org/elections or by calling Hannah Vorsilak at the ICMC office at 1-812-630-3991. Forms are also available at all Purdue County Extension offices.

Newly elected directors will begin a three-year term Oct. 1, 2020. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years. For more information about Indiana Corn Marketing Council, visit www.incorn.org.