Huntington woman awarded $2-mil in back child support

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hamilton County court has awarded a Huntington woman almost $2-million in back child support in a bizarre case.

Richard Hoagland was considered dead after he abandoned his family in 1993, assumed the identity of a man who died in 1991, and moved to Florida where he hid for over 20 years. He remarried, had more kids, and even got a pilot’s license, according to court documents.

The Journal Gazette reports he was caught in 2016 when a relative of the dead man started doing family history research and made the discovery. Linda Iseler filed for child support that included sending their children to college, including about $1.4-million in interest alone, and the court ruled in her favor this week.

Hoagland owns multiple properties in Florida, but it’s unclear if Iseler will see all of the money awarded to her.

The case was ruled on in Hamilton County because that’s where Iseler and Hoagland were married.