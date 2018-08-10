Huntington University VP resigns over sexual assault allegations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington University’s Vice President for Advancement has stepped down amid sexual assault allegations.

Vincent Haupert resigned Tuesday. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Haupert is accused of assaulting a man in his early 20s back on July 31st at Haupert’s home.

The Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation after potential conflicts of interest at the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

The 50-year-old joined the Christian university in 2010. He hung up when reached by phone for comment.