Huntington University named a “Top College” by Forbes

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington University has been named one of “America’s Top Colleges 2017” by Forbes.

HU was ranked number 440 out of 650 schools, and number 101 in the Midwest. In the state of Indiana, HU was ranked number 15. There are more than 4,5000 college campus across the country.

Rankings were based on five categories:

Post-graduate success, which evaluates alumni income. Student satisfaction, including professor evaluations and freshman-to-sophomore-year retention rates. Student debt, penalizing schools for high debt loans. Graduation rate Academic success

“It’s a blessing to represent northeastern Indiana on this list,” said Daniel Solms, Vice President for Enrollment Management & Marketing, in a press release. “To be considered in the top 10 percent of colleges nationwide is a testament to the diligence of our student body and the commitment of our faculty and staff.”

For the full list of college rankings, visit forbes.com.