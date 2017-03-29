Huntington University to break ground on Ware Plant Science Building April 20th

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington University has announced plans to break ground on a new science building next month.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ware Plant Science Production Facility will take place on April 20th at 3:45pm at the Dowden Science Building. The facility will provide space for students in agriculture courses to work with crop plants and learn about how they grow, giving students hands-on leaning and research opportunities.

The 2,000 square-foot facility will sit adjacent to the southeast side of the Dowden Science Building, and is being paid for in part by a gift from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Ware of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in honor of late educator and HU alum Dale Ware.

“This is just one way we can honor my father who significantly influenced my life and challenged me to pursue a career in agriculture. We also wanted to recognize his life-long commitment to education. It’s been a blessing to see first-hand how he had inspired so many students,” said Dr. Douglas Ware. “My father was proud to be an HU alum and we hope this gift will help strengthen the legacy of Huntington University and further solidify the mission of the Haupert Institute.”