Huntington teen killed in crash at BMX competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WOWO): A 15-year-old from Huntington is dead after what’s being described as a “freak accident” at the 2019 USA BMX Midwest Nationals.

According to Rockford, Illinois TV station WREX, Carson Stoffel was one of hundreds of amateur and professional BMX racers competing this weekend when he was involved in a crash with another rider, causing the upper half of Stoffel’s body to hit an obstacle on the court.

USA BMX released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with Stoffel’s family, and add they have worked closely with athletes and track operators to ensure the “safest possible” track conditions.