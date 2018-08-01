Huntington senator denies racism’s existence in Facebook post

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Comments on social media have a way of coming back to haunt people lately, and a State Senator from Huntington is no exemption.

In a discussion on Facebook that took place three years ago, but surfaced online this week. Senator Andy Zay says racism isn’t real and calls the white male the “biggest minority class in America.”

That’s according to an article by the Journal Gazette that goes on to quote Zay as saying that “so-called minorities” are given “way more opportunity to succeed” than whites are.

Zay says he should’ve been “more careful” with his words, and says they were part of a “much broader discussion on the American Dream.”

He’s up for re-election this fall.