Huntington North principal announces resignation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington North High School Principal Dr. Russ Degitz announced his resignation Friday for a position at Huntington University.

Degitz resignation is effective June 28, when he will then transition to chief operating officer at the university.

He has been with the Huntington County Community School Corporation since 2002, starting as a teacher at the high school before moving to dean of students in 2009. Degitz then served as principal at Lancaster Elementary School from 2012 to 2016 before coming to Huntington North in 2016.

“I have counted it a privilege to serve the students and staff within HCCSC these last 17 years,” Degitz said. “We truly have first-class educators in our district that are focused on making our students, schools and community better.”

Degitz graduated from Huntington University, and called the opportunity one that he “could not pass up.”