Lockdown lifted at Huntington North High School

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington North High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after it was reported that a student had a gun.

The school posted on Facebook that shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning a student reported to a teacher that they saw a weapon on another student.

In an update, Superintendent John Trout said that the student has been identified and no gun was found. The investigation revealed that the student simulated a movement in their pocket that appeared to be a weapon, but was their cell phone. The action was taken seriously by students and reported it to staff.

The lockdown was lifted after no gun was found at the student’s home, locker, and school bus.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be at the school for the remainder of the school day.