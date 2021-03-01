Huntington man sentenced to 35 years for child sex trafficking

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 5 years of probation Monday for child sex trafficking.

Charles Daub II was sentenced after he previously pleaded guilty to child molesting and promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The abuse dates back to 2018.

Court documents reveal the victim, who was between 13 and 15 years old when the abuse occurred, would be picked up by Daub, who would then drive her around and sexually abuse her. Daub also told officials that he allow other men to have sex with the girl.