HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man was arrested in Florida for his involvement in a string of sex crimes involving over 40 people.

23-year-old Aaron Pohler was part of the operation based out of Daytona Beach that involved soliciting children for sex on the internet.

Undercover officers were able to catch Pohler among the other suspects, who are mostly from Florida.

He now faces a series of felony charges.