Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County.

The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an inoperable license plate light. Hill failed to stop and led the trooper on a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when Hill stopped on Jackson Street, near County Road 1000 West, in Delaware County. He was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Hill had been driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for theft out of Madison County.

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.