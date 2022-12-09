Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.

Matthew Dirig, 32, was at the home and told police he picked up the boy from the Boys & Girls Club because he was “having a bad day” and then locked him in his room. He also told officers that the boy had mental disorders and recently tried to choke himself.

Police searched the home and found a bag of zip ties in the boy’s room and that the room was locked from the outside. Officers also spoke to the boy’s mother, who told them that the boy had attempted suicide in the past.

She told officers that Dirig was playing video games when she got home and that the boy was in his room, but she found him on the floor and tried CPR before calling 911.

Police say they found a leather jacket of Dirig’s that had scratch marks on it and medical gloves in a pocket. Dirig told officers that the boy threw a tantrum when he was picked up but reportedly became nervous and changed his story when talking with the police for an interview.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Dirig is charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.