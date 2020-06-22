Huntington launches small business COVID-19 grant program

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Huntington has launched a grant program to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Grant applications will be accepted starting at 8 am next Monday for small businesses looking to get a portion of $250,000 in funding allocated by the state to help business owners deal with their immediate financial needs.

The maximum award per application is $10,000, and the money can be used to retain jobs through covering day-to-day expenses, continuing operations, or supporting remote work.

