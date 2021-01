HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO):Huntington County will move their COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Crestivew Middle School at 1151 County Road 500 North as of Monday, January 25.

Officials say vaccinations will continue at the Huntington County Health Department for the remainder of this week.

As of Tuesday, all Indiana residents 70 and older, healthcare workers and first responders are eligible to register for the vaccine. To register, visit Ourshot.IN,gov or call 2-1-1.