Huntington County moves to “yellow” on the Indiana coronavirus map.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) Some great news for residents of Huntington County as vaccinations ramp up.

Just a day after Health Department officials announced the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the arsenal in fighting COVID-19, Officials say that the county has moved into the “yellow” advisory level on the State’s coronavirus map because new weekly cases have declined.

The yellow advisory level means there’s “moderate” spread of COVID-19 within the community and say that social distancing, using face coverings and getting vaccinated as soon as possible are all important.