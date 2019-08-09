Huntington County K9 Officer to receive new body armor

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Huntington County Sheriff’s Office K9 is getting new body armor.

Thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., K9 Zeek will receive a bullet- and stab-proof vest. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The Sheriff’s Department made the announcement on Facebook Friday.

One protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950, and each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283.

