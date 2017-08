HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Huntington County Jail inmate after he was found in medical distress Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicates Dakota M. Pratt of Huntington was found lying on the floor with labored breathing.

Pratt was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning, and foul play is not suspected at this time.