Huntington County Community School Board unanimously approves back to school plan

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington County Community Schools will start out the new school year with a comprehensive plan in place that was unanimously approved by the school board Monday night.

Students and parents will have the choice of either online or in-classroom learning according to officials, who also say that masks will be mandatory in all cases where social distancing is not possible. Seating charts will be used for classrooms, the cafeteria and on buses and hand washing will be required throughout the day.

Registration for online classes must be completed by July 24th. Those with questions should check with the schools social media pages or contact their school via telephone.