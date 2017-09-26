Huntertown man gets no expanded sentence for punching officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntertown man that punched an officer while he was already in jail won’t be serving any additional time behind bars.

42-year-old John Valenti was already serving time for running from police and wielding a machete in June of last year, but that wasn’t the end of his problems with police. The Journal Gazette reports later that month, he punched a jail officer while he was helping a nurse give Valenti medication.

A judge sentenced him to 3 1/2 years for battery and resisting law enforcement, but suspended two of those years, and gave Valenti credit for nearly 1 1/2 years that he’d already served in jail, so now he’ll serve two years of probation.

His plea agreement also calls for him to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.