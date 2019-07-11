Huntertown considering annexation of nearly 500 homes

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in Huntertown are considering adding about 500 homes to the city limits.

A part of Allen County east of Indiana 3 between Hathaway Road and Carroll Road is under consideration for annexation.

The area is called The Communities at Talon’s Reach, and the Journal Gazette reports that all of the homes in that area are already using Huntertown’s water, sewer, and trash services.

Public hearings on the proposal are set for August 5th through 9th at Huntertown Town Hall on Lima Road. Town Council President Brandon Seifert says if it goes through, no addresses will change, and property taxes will still go to Northwest Allen County Schools.