Hunter-Reay Confirmed, Grosjean Rumored for IndyCar Seat

Caleb Hatch
This week’s episode: Ryan Hunter-Reay is confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2021, while former F1 driver Romain Grosjean is rumored for a ride at Dale Coyne Racing. Plus, we discuss more on IndyCar silly season rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

