Hundreds Without Power Across Fort Wayne After Strong Overnight Storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A dark and stormy night has left much of Fort Wayne in the dark. According to Indiana Michigan Power, thousands are without power as strong winds and heavy rains ravished the Summit City late Monday Night and into Tuesday morning. Some reports at Fort Wayne International Airport saw wind gusts as high as 98 miles an hour. Crews from AEP are out in several areas this morning trying to assess overall damage as tree limbs and down power lines can be found all across Fort Wayne. A time table as far as when power will be restored to the various outages has not yet been released.