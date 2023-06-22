Humane Fort Wayne To Break Ground On New Facility Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Humane Fort Wayne and city officials are set to break ground on a new facility today as part of the homestretch of the organization’s $14 million Homeward Bound capital campaign.

The humane society’s new 25,000-square-foot site will house twice as many cats and dogs and include various new amenities, according to our partners in news at 21Alive. The new facility will have indoor and outdoor training areas, cat adoption suites, an education center, bark parks and pet friendly walking trails.

Officials with Humane Fort Wayne project a grand opening of the new center, located on the 900 block of Leesburg Rd, sometime in 2024.