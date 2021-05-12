Humane Fort Wayne receives grant from Petco Love

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Humane Fort Wayne announced today a $15,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in northeastern Indiana.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Humane Fort Wayne and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“As northeast Indiana’s only non-profit animal shelter and spay/neuter clinic, Humane Fort Wayne relies heavily on support from the community. We’re so thankful for Petco Love’s investment in our lifesaving work. Their support means that we’ll be able to do even more to provide for pets and people in need right here in our community,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne.

Humane Fort Wayne is a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to promote the happiness, safety, and well-being of pets and the people who love them through our adoption, pet retention, spay/neuter, and wellness programs. Since the merge of the Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals at the beginning of 2021, Humane Fort Wayne has sent 225 dogs and 313 cats to new homes, performed 3,970 spay/neuter surgeries, cared for 2,948 pets in our wellness clinic, and saved even more lives through our pet retention and community cat programs.