Humane Fort Wayne plans new building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Humane Fort Wayne is planning a new facility on Leesburg Road.

The Journal Gazette reports that the new facility will be three times the current facility at 4914 Hanna St. The new building will also allow for a more central location and be closer to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Design Collaborative and Weigand said in a release that the project is expected to be completed in 2024. Plans call for an indoor dog training facility, an education center, outdoor play areas, and other features.

Humane Fort Wayne is looking to raise $1.5 million with its Homeward Bound capital campaign to make the project happen.

The current building will be repurposed and still used by the organization.