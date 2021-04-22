Humane Fort Wayne calls for financial help, community responds

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Humane Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The community has stepped up to help a Fort Wayne animal shelter in need.

Humane Fort Wayne, formerly the Allen County SPCA, put out a call for financial help on social media yesterday after taking on several animals who needed urgent healthcare, including a puppy with a broken leg and a cat who had been dumped in a trash bag filled with a chemical solvent.

In less than a day, they raised $7,000 toward a $10,000 goal.

You can donate to the Humane Fort Wayne Angel Fund by clicking here.

