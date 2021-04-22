Humane Fort Wayne calls for financial help, community responds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The community has stepped up to help a Fort Wayne animal shelter in need.

Humane Fort Wayne, formerly the Allen County SPCA, put out a call for financial help on social media yesterday after taking on several animals who needed urgent healthcare, including a puppy with a broken leg and a cat who had been dumped in a trash bag filled with a chemical solvent.

In less than a day, they raised $7,000 toward a $10,000 goal.

Thanks to everyone who donated, liked & shared our Angel Fund post this morning, we’ve raised $7,000 of the $10,000 needed to get them healed & into loving homes. Shares appreciated, & if you haven’t had a chance to donate yet, you can still give at https://t.co/Tk5Gn1M5Gl pic.twitter.com/xi2AYuahMw — Humane Fort Wayne (@HumaneFW) April 21, 2021

You can donate to the Humane Fort Wayne Angel Fund by clicking here.