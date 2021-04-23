Humane Fort Wayne and Petco Love go high tech in reuniting lost pets with owners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On April 23rd, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, Humane Fort Wayne is proudly joining forces with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. According to industry statistics, sadly, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Beginning today, this simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

“Every day we hear from countless pet owners who are desperate to find their lost companion and dozens more who have found a lost pet and want nothing more than to return it to its loving home,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne. “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. Now, with Petco Love Lost, finders, owners and animal welfare organizations will have a central hub for getting the word out, and we’re confident it will help lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Fort Wayne. We can’t wait to help get the word out!”

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with Humane Fort Wayne, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”