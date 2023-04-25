Human Sexuality Bill Passes Headed To Governor Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Some people call it the human sexuality bill. Some call it the pronoun bill. You may soon have to call it state law.
At the Indiana Statehouse, it’s called House Bill 1608. In simple English, it’s the bill banning the teachings of what Republicans call “human sexuality” from Pre-Kindergarten through Third Grade; however, teachers wouldn’t be stopped if a student asked a question.
The bill also states that if a student wants to go by a different name or change their preferred pronoun, that has to go through the school and to the parent in a written notice.
Opponents of the bill say not only is this bill hateful towards LGBTQ Hoosiers, but it could also put students, who might have a bad relationship with mom or dad, in danger at home. Opponents also call this bill, and the gender affirming care ban bill, a “slate of hate” from Indiana lawmakers.
It passed the Senate, the House, and now heads to Governor Holcomb.
Outing a child to their parents is extremely dangerous. A lot of kids are verbally and physically when outed. Others are kicked out of their house, and some are even murdered.
I agree 100%
Yet countless others end up regretting their decision and either transition back or worse commit suicide. A kid that young has zero clue what they want for lunch that day let alone what “gender” they are being forced to pretend to be by non-parents with an agenda.
Personally I think the government is not caring about what a dangerous bill this is Kids have a hard enough time fitting in now it will make there home life very dangerous. It’s time to start thinking about what really matters. SAFETY
Parents have a right to know if their child is having mental issues. The schools should not be involved in decisions that children are not mature enough to make for themselves. This bill should not have needed passed, but the trans crowd is forcing state legislatures to act. A child who is not old enough to drive, vote, or buy alcohol is certainly not old enough to understand the ramnification of “changing their gender.” No amount of affirmation, hormones, or surgery will remove the underlying mental illness issues. In the end, there are only two genders based on your biology and that is fact. Everything else is child abuse by adults trying to justify their poor life choices.
Go spread your hate, insecurity and bias somewhere else. The lgbt community stands for love and peace and I don’t know a SANE person anywhere that would want different. I.E. I’m calling you out for your own “mental illness” issues.
You are 100% correct. It’s sad that society today has gotten so crazy that a bill like this is needed.
Sounds like common sense legislation to me. Humans have xx or xy chromosomes. I don’t care what you want to be. You are one or the other, and this cannot be changed right now with our current technology. I am not going to be a part of your fantasy, and you do not have the right to push it onto the children.