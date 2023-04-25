Human Sexuality Bill Passes Headed To Governor Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Some people call it the human sexuality bill. Some call it the pronoun bill. You may soon have to call it state law.

At the Indiana Statehouse, it’s called House Bill 1608. In simple English, it’s the bill banning the teachings of what Republicans call “human sexuality” from Pre-Kindergarten through Third Grade; however, teachers wouldn’t be stopped if a student asked a question.

The bill also states that if a student wants to go by a different name or change their preferred pronoun, that has to go through the school and to the parent in a written notice.

Opponents of the bill say not only is this bill hateful towards LGBTQ Hoosiers, but it could also put students, who might have a bad relationship with mom or dad, in danger at home. Opponents also call this bill, and the gender affirming care ban bill, a “slate of hate” from Indiana lawmakers.

It passed the Senate, the House, and now heads to Governor Holcomb.