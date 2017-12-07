HUD: Annual count shows fewer homeless people in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP): A federal agency says Indiana had an estimated 360 fewer homeless people during this year’s annual count of the nation’s people without homes.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday that Indiana volunteers counted about 5,400 homeless people during a single night last January. That’s a 6.2 percent drop since last year and a 15.7 percent decline since 2010.

HUD says more than 4,800 of Indiana’s homeless residents were found in emergency shelters or transitional housing and nearly 570 were living on the streets. The count doesn’t include people who were living with friends and relatives.

Volunteers counted about 600 homeless military veterans. HUD says Indiana’s homeless veteran population has fallen 20 percent since 2010.

The annual count found about 300 unaccompanied homeless Indiana youth and children.