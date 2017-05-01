Hozyfa Sultan sentenced to 110 years for murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for a fatal October 2015 shooting.

25-year-old Hozyfa Sultan was sentenced this morning in Allen Superior Court. The News-Sentinel reports he received 60 years in prison for the murder of Brandon Washington, 35-years for the attempted murder of Mykell Montgomery, and another 15 years for using a gun while committing a crime.

A jury found Sultan guilty on March 29th, thanks to Montgomery’s testimony. He said Sultan had been invited to the home by Washington, who asked he bring a gun so they could avenge another friend’s shooting. Instead, Montgomery said Sultan opened fire, shooting both men. Washington died at the scene but Montgomery was able to recover at an area hospital and identify Sultan to police.

Judge John Surbeck called Sultan a “worst of the worst” type of offender. Sultan’s friends and family say he was framed.