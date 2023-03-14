How to stay prepared for severe weather in Indiana

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – The National Weather Service says this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. A statewide tornado drill was conducted Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had a couple of tornadoes in the eastern part of central Indiana. So now is the time to be reviewing your safety plans both at your home or at your business and take a moment to practice those. When severe weather is threatening, minutes and even seconds can be lifesaving,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield also recommends that you find a safe place if you don’t consider your home to be a safe place.

“Sometimes these things can happen and take you by surprise. Just being aware of the conditions around you can be just as valuable,” said Nield.

Then there are terms you probably have heard a lot during storms. Those being watches and warnings.

“A good way to think about a lead up to a severe weather day is going from outlook to watch stage to warning stage. Think of that as ‘ready, set, go,” said Nield.

A watch means conditions are favorable for whatever the storm may be. That means it’s time to get into “set” mode.

“Then when we reach the ‘warning’ stage, that is when we get to ‘go’. It’s time to put those plans into action and get to safety,” said Nield.

As for other advice you can follow to be prepared for severe weather, you can also:

-Prepare Your Home: Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

-Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.