How To Eat Smart In A Toxic World

Dr. Cass Ingram is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herbs and spice extracts. A popular media personality, he has been an invited guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows and has authored 30 books on natural health and wellness, including Foods that Cure and his seminal work, The Cure is in The Cupboard. He joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss on what you can do to eat right in what has become a “toxic” world in many ways.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.